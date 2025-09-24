 Bhopal News: Sindoor Khela Dedicated To Operation Sindoor; Pandals Themed On Preserving Tradition
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Sindoor Khela Dedicated To Operation Sindoor; Pandals Themed On Preserving Tradition

Bhopal News: Sindoor Khela Dedicated To Operation Sindoor; Pandals Themed On Preserving Tradition

Bengali Durga Puja; exhibitions to showcase episodes from the Ramayana; creativity of women

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Sindoor Khela Dedicated To Operation Sindoor; Pandals Themed On Preserving Tradition |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sindoor Khela, the ritual that marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations by the Bengali community, will be dedicated to Operation Sindoor this year at the Dakshineshwar Kalibari Son Kolar Road area in the city.

Meeta Wadhwa from the Kalibari has told Free Press that the Operation Sindoor has a direct connection with the Sindoor Khela.

“We Bengalis believe that Maa Durga comes to the place of her parents during Durga Puja and when we bid farewell to her, along with her children, we smear her and also each other with Sindoor, signifying Suhag” she says.

The perpetrators of the terror attack in Pahalgam had done just the opposite. They had wiped the Sindoor off newly-wed women. They had killed their husbands before their own eyes. Operation Sindoor was meant to avenge that, she said, adding that a dance competition will be held on it. 

FPJ Shorts
Sohrabuddin Encounter Case: Bombay HC Questions Delay In Rababuddin Shaikh’s Plea To Recall Himself As Witness
Sohrabuddin Encounter Case: Bombay HC Questions Delay In Rababuddin Shaikh’s Plea To Recall Himself As Witness
Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Concretisation Of 574 Roads Covering 156.74 Km After Monsoon, Aiming For Completion By December 2025
Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Concretisation Of 574 Roads Covering 156.74 Km After Monsoon, Aiming For Completion By December 2025
Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Police Response In YouTuber-Journalist Sneha Barve Assault Case
Bombay HC Seeks Maharashtra Police Response In YouTuber-Journalist Sneha Barve Assault Case
Mumbai News: 12 Days After Water Pipeline Burst, Mantralaya Road Remains Closed For Traffic Movement
Mumbai News: 12 Days After Water Pipeline Burst, Mantralaya Road Remains Closed For Traffic Movement
Read Also
Horrific! 25-Year-Old Youth Gags, Rapes & Threatens To Kill 7-Year-Old Niece In Madhya Pradesh's...
article-image

The Durga Puja celebrations as a whole at the Kali Badi will be themed on Rang-Ras-Riti, emphasising preservation of traditional Bengali culture. An exhibition of handmade articles to give a platform to women who don’t normally get to display their creativity will be held. The exhibition will be put up solely by women. Various competitions will also be organised, she added.

The celebrations at TT Nagar Kali Badi will be themed on the Valmiki Ramayana and especially, Ram Ki Shakti Puja. An exhibition of paintings as well as photographs will depict the various chapters from the Ramayana, including Lav-Kush acquiring an education at the ashram of Valimki, Ram chasing the golden deer, Sita’s abduction by Ravana etc, says executive member of the Bengali Association, Kali Badi T T Nagar, Abira Mukherjee. Artistes from Kolkata will present cultural performances, he added.

At the Kali Badi in BHEL, the celebrations will be themed on Dhakeshwari Durga, which will don pure white attire. Instead of one day, now bhog will be offered for three days, said general secretary of Kali Bari Samiti, BHEL, Dilip Haldar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Sindoor Khela Dedicated To Operation Sindoor; Pandals Themed On Preserving Tradition

Bhopal News: Sindoor Khela Dedicated To Operation Sindoor; Pandals Themed On Preserving Tradition

Bhopal News: BMC Turns Tons Of Worship Waste Into Eco-Friendly Products Collected Daily From Nearly...

Bhopal News: BMC Turns Tons Of Worship Waste Into Eco-Friendly Products Collected Daily From Nearly...

Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Pulls Up BMC, Orders Action Against Officials Over Waste...

Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Pulls Up BMC, Orders Action Against Officials Over Waste...

49% Students Drop Out Before Middle School In Madhya Pradesh

49% Students Drop Out Before Middle School In Madhya Pradesh

MP News: Relative Arrested For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl In Gwalior

MP News: Relative Arrested For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl In Gwalior