 MP News: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Gwalior Amid Ongoing Family Feud
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Gwalior Amid Ongoing Family Feud

MP News: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Gwalior Amid Ongoing Family Feud

One accused arrested, three others on the run; SP announces reward

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Gwalior Amid Ongoing Family Feud |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior late Wednesday on night due to a old ongoing rivalry.

The incident took place around 12:20 am near Mata Mandir in Laredi, where the victim, Monu Batham was keeping watch.

Read Also
MP News: One Sewer Worker Dies In Satna, Two Others Hospitalised; Second Incident In 4 Days
article-image

According to police, accused Roshan Batham along with his helpers Bhura, Rahul and Pankaj Batham, attacked Monu.

He was shot in the back with a pistol, the bullet exited through his chest. CCTV footage shows the accused ran away with weapons in hand.

FPJ Shorts
HOMETHON Property Expo 2025: Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Real Estate Projects Unveiled At BKC's JIO World Convention Centre
HOMETHON Property Expo 2025: Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Real Estate Projects Unveiled At BKC's JIO World Convention Centre
SIT Raids Singer Zubeen Garg's Manager In Assam's Guwahati: Report - VIDEO
SIT Raids Singer Zubeen Garg's Manager In Assam's Guwahati: Report - VIDEO
'We Are Committed To Ensure Dignity & Self-Respect To Tribals,' Says PM Modi In Rajasthan's Banswara - VIDEO
'We Are Committed To Ensure Dignity & Self-Respect To Tribals,' Says PM Modi In Rajasthan's Banswara - VIDEO
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pune Metro Work In Nigdi Breaks PCMC's 1200 mm Diameter Water Pipeline; Repairs Underway - VIDEO
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pune Metro Work In Nigdi Breaks PCMC's 1200 mm Diameter Water Pipeline; Repairs Underway - VIDEO

Police arrested Bhura Batham after some moments of the crime, while Roshan, Rahul and Pankaj remain absconding.

SP Dharamveer Singh Yadav has announced a reward of ₹10k each for their arrest and have formed five teams to trace them.

Read Also
MP News: Man Marries Another Woman After Wife Gives Birth To 3rd Daughter In Chhatarpur
article-image

Initial investigation revealed the murder occured from an ongoing rivalry between Monu’s uncle Sonu Batham and the accused.

The dispute occured back in 2016 and escalated in November 2024, when the accused allegedly assaulted Sonu and his wife after blocking their access road.

An FIR and a complaint to senior officials was registered but no strong action was taken as alleged by Sonu.

Read Also
MP News: EOW Nabs Mandla DPC Accepting ₹60K Bribe From School Owner In Exchange Of Granting...
article-image

Sonu Batham accused the police of negligence and he claimed that timely action could have saved his nephew’s life. He said, “If the police had acted on my complaint last year, Monu would have been alive today."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Gwalior Amid Ongoing Family Feud

MP News: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Gwalior Amid Ongoing Family Feud

MP News: One Sewer Worker Dies In Satna, Two Others Hospitalised; Second Incident In 4 Days

MP News: One Sewer Worker Dies In Satna, Two Others Hospitalised; Second Incident In 4 Days

MP News: EOW Nabs Mandla DPC Accepting ₹60K Bribe From School Owner In Exchange Of Granting...

MP News: EOW Nabs Mandla DPC Accepting ₹60K Bribe From School Owner In Exchange Of Granting...

Navratri 2025 Day-4: When Maa Bijasan Destroyed Raktbeej... Famous Salkanpur Temple Perched On...

Navratri 2025 Day-4: When Maa Bijasan Destroyed Raktbeej... Famous Salkanpur Temple Perched On...

MP News: Man Marries Another Woman After Wife Gives Birth To 3rd Daughter In Chhatarpur

MP News: Man Marries Another Woman After Wife Gives Birth To 3rd Daughter In Chhatarpur