MP News: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Gwalior Amid Ongoing Family Feud

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior late Wednesday on night due to a old ongoing rivalry.

The incident took place around 12:20 am near Mata Mandir in Laredi, where the victim, Monu Batham was keeping watch.

According to police, accused Roshan Batham along with his helpers Bhura, Rahul and Pankaj Batham, attacked Monu.

He was shot in the back with a pistol, the bullet exited through his chest. CCTV footage shows the accused ran away with weapons in hand.

Police arrested Bhura Batham after some moments of the crime, while Roshan, Rahul and Pankaj remain absconding.

SP Dharamveer Singh Yadav has announced a reward of ₹10k each for their arrest and have formed five teams to trace them.

Initial investigation revealed the murder occured from an ongoing rivalry between Monu’s uncle Sonu Batham and the accused.

The dispute occured back in 2016 and escalated in November 2024, when the accused allegedly assaulted Sonu and his wife after blocking their access road.

An FIR and a complaint to senior officials was registered but no strong action was taken as alleged by Sonu.

Sonu Batham accused the police of negligence and he claimed that timely action could have saved his nephew’s life. He said, “If the police had acted on my complaint last year, Monu would have been alive today."