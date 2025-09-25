 MP News: One Sewer Worker Dies In Satna, Two Others Hospitalised; Second Incident In 4 Days
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
MP News: One Sewer Worker Dies In Satna, Two Others Hospitalised; Second Incident In 4 Days | Representational image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A worker died after being exposed to toxic gas while cleaning sewer and two others are in critical condition, as reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Thursday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Satna’s Kripalpur area on Thursday afternoon near Triveni Palace. 

As soon as they noticed, locals rushed to the victims with an oxygen cylinder and used ropes to pull the workers out of the sewer. 

All three were taken to the hospital. Here, doctors declared one dead on arrival. Whereas, the other two are undergoing treatment.

'Workers lacked safety equipment'

Eyewitnesses claimed that the workers were sent into the sewer without any safety equipment.

Additionally, it is said that a private firm had hired the workers, which now has been accused of deploying workers without proper protective gear.

This is said to be the second such incident in 4 days. 

Recent incident occurred on Sept 22

On September 22, two workers had fallen unconscious while cleaning a sewer near Kristukula School. 

According to information, they were working on the instructions of a private company.

Authorities have been criticised for negligence and for allowing manual cleaning of sewers despite the risks involved.

Further details are awaited.

