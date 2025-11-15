 Bhopal News: Minor Among 3 Detained For Snatching Deputy CM PA’s Phone; Committed Multiple Mobile Snatchings Across The City
Bhopal News: Minor Among 3 Detained For Snatching Deputy CM PA's Phone; Committed Multiple Mobile Snatchings Across The City

Bhopal News: Minor Among 3 Detained For Snatching Deputy CM PA’s Phone; Committed Multiple Mobile Snatchings Across The City

During interrogation, main accused Fardeen Khan (18) revealed that he, along with Faiz Ali (22) and a minor accomplice, had committed multiple mobile snatchings on 11 and 12 November. The trio confessed to snatching eight phones from Shahpura, Bagsevania, Habibganj, Rani Kamalapati Station, Manas Complex and Kolar areas.

article-image
Bhopal News: Minor Among 3 Detained For Snatching Deputy Cm PA’s Phone; Committed Multiple Mobile Snatchings Across The City | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): TT Nagar police on Saturday detained three including a minor involved in the mobile phone snatching of Sudhir Kumar Dubey, Personal Assistant to the Deputy Chief Minister. The incident took place on 11 November near JP Hospital, when the accused trio fled with Dubey’s phone.

Police scanned nearly 250 CCTV cameras across the city and deployed informers eventually receiving a tip that three youths on a motorcycle were attempting to sell stolen phones near Banganga.

Acting swiftly, police detained them and recovered the motorcycle and stolen handsets.

A total of nine high value mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the crimes were recovered worth Rs 4 lakh.

