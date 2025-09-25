 MP News: Man Marries Another Woman After Wife Gives Birth To 3rd Daughter In Chhatarpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her for not bearing a son in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. She filed a police complaint stating that the in-laws threw her out of the house after she delivered her third daughter and got her husband remarried to another woman.

The incident was reported from village Chaukhra, under the Naugaon police station area of ​​the district in Chhatarpur. The victim reached the office of the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday and levelled serious allegations against her husband and in-laws. She said the in-laws arranged her husband's second marriage with another woman in desire of a male child.

The victim has appealed to the Superintendent of Police to file an FIR against the accused and take strict legal action so that she can get justice.

