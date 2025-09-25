MP News: Man Marries Another Woman After Wife Gives Birth To 3rd Daughter In Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her for not bearing a son in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. She filed a police complaint stating that the in-laws threw her out of the house after she delivered her third daughter and got her husband remarried to another woman.

The incident was reported from village Chaukhra, under the Naugaon police station area of ​​the district in Chhatarpur. The victim reached the office of the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday and levelled serious allegations against her husband and in-laws. She said the in-laws arranged her husband's second marriage with another woman in desire of a male child.

The victim has been identified as Sonu Yadav, wife of Hukum Singh Yadav, resident of Chaukhra. She stated in her application that she was married to Hukum Singh Yadav, a resident of village Khairari (Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh), on June 25, 2019, according to Hindu customs. Three daughters were born to them after the marriage.

The woman alleged that her husband, Hukum Singh; father-in-law, Lal Singh; mother-in-law, Ramkali Yadav; brothers-in-law, Yogendra and Ajayveer; and sisters-in-law, Aarti and Usha Yadav, subjected her to physical and mental harassment over dowry demands. The woman, in her complaint, said that about a week ago, her husband married a woman named Rohini. She filed a complaint in this regard at the Naugaon police station on August 24, 2025, but no action was taken against the accused.

The victim has appealed to the Superintendent of Police to file an FIR against the accused and take strict legal action so that she can get justice.