 Bhopal News: Tainted Water, Bad Food In BMHRC Hostel, Allege Nursing Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Tainted Water, Bad Food In BMHRC Hostel, Allege Nursing Students

Bhopal News: Tainted Water, Bad Food In BMHRC Hostel, Allege Nursing Students

Nursing students on Thursday raised the issue of poor quality food and contaminated drinking water in the hostel of BMHRC

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Tainted Water, Bad Food In BMHRC Hostel, Allege Nursing Students |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nursing students on Thursday raised the issue of poor quality food and contaminated drinking water in the hostel of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC).

To note, a nursing student died four days ago due to illness, while four to five other students are still seriously ill. Subsequently, a video went viral on social media to raise questions about the hostel’s arrangements.

The students said they themselves tested the water with a TDS meter, which revealed a TDS level of 703 ppm. This level is far higher than the safe standards (300-600 ppm and 500 ppm) set by both the World Health Organization and the Bureau of Indian Standards. A TDS level of 703 ppm in water is generally considered fair quality but not ideal for drinking.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Mercury In Union Carbide Corporation Chemical Waste; Vast Gap In Numbers In Govt...
article-image

3 more RO purifiers to be installed in BMHRC

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Upholds Landlord’s Bona Fide Requirement, Restores Eviction Order For Deonar Shop
Bombay HC Upholds Landlord’s Bona Fide Requirement, Restores Eviction Order For Deonar Shop
Maharashtra News: OBC Groups Approach Bombay HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Against GR Issuing Kunbi Caste Certificates To Marathas; Suicide Cases Highlight Reservation Tensions
Maharashtra News: OBC Groups Approach Bombay HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Against GR Issuing Kunbi Caste Certificates To Marathas; Suicide Cases Highlight Reservation Tensions
Mumbai News: EOW Files 10,526-Page Chargesheet In ₹58 Crore NSCI Embezzlement Case; President, Consultants Named As Accused
Mumbai News: EOW Files 10,526-Page Chargesheet In ₹58 Crore NSCI Embezzlement Case; President, Consultants Named As Accused
Maharashtra News: CBI Initiates Probe Against Pune Firm For ₹16 Crore SBI Fraud
Maharashtra News: CBI Initiates Probe Against Pune Firm For ₹16 Crore SBI Fraud

Director in charge, BMHRC Dr Manisha Srivastav said the same drinking water was supplied to the BMHRC residential complex as to the nursing dormitory.

However, there were no complaints regarding water quality or reports of illness from the residential complex. Therefore, the claim that the illness was widespread was completely false.

However, for the convenience of students, an RO purifier had been installed in the nursing dormitory and three more RO water purifiers would be installed soon.

An inquiry committee would be formed to investigate the students’ complaints, she said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Tainted Water, Bad Food In BMHRC Hostel, Allege Nursing Students

Bhopal News: Tainted Water, Bad Food In BMHRC Hostel, Allege Nursing Students

Bhopal News: Cops Still Clueless In IG’s Mobilesnatching Case

Bhopal News: Cops Still Clueless In IG’s Mobilesnatching Case

MP Human Rights Commission To Remain Vacant After Acting Chairman Rajiv Tandon’s Tenure Ends On...

MP Human Rights Commission To Remain Vacant After Acting Chairman Rajiv Tandon’s Tenure Ends On...

MP News: Jailed For 4 Months, BJP Leader Made Rewa Unit Vice President

MP News: Jailed For 4 Months, BJP Leader Made Rewa Unit Vice President

MP News: 'Congress’ Hurry May Be Harmful For OBC Category,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: 'Congress’ Hurry May Be Harmful For OBC Category,' Says CM Mohan Yadav