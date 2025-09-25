Bhopal News: Tainted Water, Bad Food In BMHRC Hostel, Allege Nursing Students |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nursing students on Thursday raised the issue of poor quality food and contaminated drinking water in the hostel of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC).

To note, a nursing student died four days ago due to illness, while four to five other students are still seriously ill. Subsequently, a video went viral on social media to raise questions about the hostel’s arrangements.

The students said they themselves tested the water with a TDS meter, which revealed a TDS level of 703 ppm. This level is far higher than the safe standards (300-600 ppm and 500 ppm) set by both the World Health Organization and the Bureau of Indian Standards. A TDS level of 703 ppm in water is generally considered fair quality but not ideal for drinking.

3 more RO purifiers to be installed in BMHRC

Director in charge, BMHRC Dr Manisha Srivastav said the same drinking water was supplied to the BMHRC residential complex as to the nursing dormitory.

However, there were no complaints regarding water quality or reports of illness from the residential complex. Therefore, the claim that the illness was widespread was completely false.

However, for the convenience of students, an RO purifier had been installed in the nursing dormitory and three more RO water purifiers would be installed soon.

An inquiry committee would be formed to investigate the students’ complaints, she said.