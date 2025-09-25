 Bhopal News: Private Company Employee And Aide Held For Theft At Workshop
Duo had stolen cash and goods worth ₹35 lakh; Bought Apple iPhone, car and even a house from the booty; police seize assets worth nearly Rs 30 lakh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratibad police on Thursday cracked a theft and fraud case involving a private company property worth nearly Rs 35 lakh within 24 hours. Two accused including a company employee and a scrap dealer have been arrested.

According to reports, the Mechanical Manager at Shree Ji Infrastructure reported theft at the company’s central workshop in Barjhiri. Heavy quantities of iron moulds, frames, and other construction material were found missing along with Rs 10,000 in cash from the office drawer. The total stolen property was valued at around Rs 35 lakh.

In-charge at Ratibad police station said the accused used the cash to purchase an Apple iPhone, a car, and even a house.

Police have seized assets worth nearly Rs 30 lakh, including cars, mobile phones, forged documents, and pickup vehicles used in the crime. Court permission will be sought to seize the house bought with stolen money, he added.

