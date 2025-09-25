Bhopal News: Private Company Employee And Aide Held For Theft At Workshop |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratibad police on Thursday cracked a theft and fraud case involving a private company property worth nearly Rs 35 lakh within 24 hours. Two accused including a company employee and a scrap dealer have been arrested.

According to reports, the Mechanical Manager at Shree Ji Infrastructure reported theft at the company’s central workshop in Barjhiri. Heavy quantities of iron moulds, frames, and other construction material were found missing along with Rs 10,000 in cash from the office drawer. The total stolen property was valued at around Rs 35 lakh.

During the investigation police teams examined CCTV footage and used technical surveillance. Clues confirmed that the mastermind was a company employee who in collusion with a scrap dealer stole material during routine dispatches.

The duo also forged documents on the company’s letterhead to sell stolen goods under fake authority letters.

In-charge at Ratibad police station said the accused used the cash to purchase an Apple iPhone, a car, and even a house.

Police have seized assets worth nearly Rs 30 lakh, including cars, mobile phones, forged documents, and pickup vehicles used in the crime. Court permission will be sought to seize the house bought with stolen money, he added.