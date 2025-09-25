Bhopal News: Cops Still Clueless In IG’s Mobilesnatching Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite 48 hours passing since the snatching of a mobile phone belonging to IG Intelligence Dr. Ashish, police remain clueless about the culprits involved in the incident, which occurred in the high-security Char Imli area under Habibganj police station limits.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the state of law and order in the city. Of particular concern is that one of the stolen devices — an Android handset — is believed to contain sensitive information related to state security, Naxal operations, and other classified matters.

The snatchers, three men on a bike, reportedly discarded Dr. Ashish’s iPhone and fled with the Android phone.

Preliminary investigations have linked the same gang to another recent mobile-snatching incident in a different part of the city.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra stated that dedicated teams are working to trace the device and apprehend the suspects. "The mobile will be recovered soon. Several suspects have been detained and are being questioned," he added.

Police sources cite technical challenges as a major hindrance in the probe. Defunct or absent CCTV cameras and poor lighting in key areas have made it difficult to track the culprits’ escape route. Limited footage and unclear visuals are delaying progress in the case.