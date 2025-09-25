MP News: 'Jaisinagar To Be Rechristened As Jai Shiv Nagar,' Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that Jaisinagar in Sagar will be rechristened as Jai Shiv Nagar.

Yadav made the statement at Jaisinagar in the Surkhi assembly constituency on Thursday.

He also announced that Nagar Parishad would be formed in Jaisinagar.

Yadav said the Congress might say anything, but the Ladli Behnas would be given Rs 1,500 from the upcoming Bhai Duj, Yadav said.

Yadav also launched the Anna Sewa awareness campaign at Jaisinagar and laid the foundation and inaugurated projects worth Rs 215 crore.

Yadav laid the foundation of various construction works worth Rs 155.30 crore at the meeting venue.

He also inaugurated 16 construction works worth Rs 59.69 crore. Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Govind Singh Rajput, MP from Sagar Lata Wankhede, legislators Pradeep Laria, Nirmala Sapre and others were present at the function.

The projects he dedicated to the public included six additional classrooms of a PG college in Bina Janpad, a high school in Narayawali, a trade Bhawan in Jaruakheda, a boys' hostel, and residential houses (1-F, 2-H and 4-I type).

He also inaugurated a joint Tehsil office, a road from Kaith River to Bhatua and many other projects for the development of the district.