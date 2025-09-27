MP Shocker! Govt Professor's Wife Accuses Husband Of Extra-Marital Affair With Their Daughter, Issuing Death Threats In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has accused her husband of being involved in an extramarital affair with their daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. She alleged that the accused later married another woman and issued her death threats.

The accused has been identified as B.P. Singh Gaur, an assistant professor at Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, Chhatarpur. His wife, Meena Singh, submitted an application to the collector demanding a prompt and impartial probe in the matter.

Meena, in her complaint, stated that she married BP Singh in 1988, according to Hindu customs. She alleged that despite being married to her, her husband remarried another woman. She stated that when she objected, her husband insulted and threatened her.

Read Also MP News: Man Marries Another Woman After Wife Gives Birth To 3rd Daughter In Chhatarpur

She also alleged that BP Singh removed her elder daughter from the hostel without informing her and kept her in Kota, where he had an affair with her. After she filed police and administrative complaints, her husband married off their daughter, but he keeps her and her son-in-law at his Bhopal residence under surveillance.

Meena also stated that BP Singh Gaur has frequently threatened to kill her and has proof that he has given most of his valuables, including jewellery, to his second woman. She also stated that his second wife has been given a house worth one crore rupees.

She requested that a three-member external administrative team be formed to investigate the matter impartially. Based on the investigation, a suspension proposal will be sent to higher authorities, and these details will be recorded in the confidential character rolls of the concerned officials.