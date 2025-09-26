 Bhopal News: Ten Women Among 16 Booked For Resisting Police Raid At Irani Der
Bhopal News: Ten Women Among 16 Booked For Resisting Police Raid At Irani Der

Additional police force had to be called after tension escalated; following chaos theft suspects had managed to escape

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 09:54 PM IST
Bhopal News: Ten Women Among 16 Booked For Resisting Police Raid At Irani Dera | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police have registered an FIR against 16 people, mostly women, for resisting the police team which had gone to arrest three thieves hiding at Irani Dera on Thursday.

A team of Chhattisgarh police and local cops on Thursday had carried out raids in search of theft suspects Sartaj alias Taru, Takdir, and Ghulam who had taken shelter in the Irani Dera.

Police officials said among the 16 named in the FIR, ten are women who had stopped the cops from entering the locality. Those named were identified as Nobar Irani, Rabu, Kofta, Rizwan, Mehmood, Shakina, Nazi, Shama Irani, Fiza, Noori, Neetu and others.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said the case has been registered for hindering government work and other sections of BNS. Soon further action will be taken against the accused, he added.

Notably, on Thursday a large group of women had surrounded the police team when it had entered the locality to catch hold of the suspected thieves. Taking advantage of the chaos, the three suspects managed to escape. Additional police force was called in and tension lasted for nearly an hour and a half before the situation returned to normal.

