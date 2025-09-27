Madhya Pradesh September 27, 2025 Weather Update: Expect Drizzle In Bhopal, Heavy Rains In Dhar, Khandwa & More For Next 3 Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is on alert for heavy rain for the next three days before the monsoon finally departs. Rainfall is expected in the Indore-Jabalpur division, while Bhopal might receive drizzle. Heavy rain is expected in Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the weather in Tikamgarh has changed since Saturday morning. Rain began with dense clouds covering the city. The water level of the Tawa Dam is also rising rapidly. Heavy rain in the dam's catchment area, especially in Pachmarhi and other upstream areas, has resulted in a steady inflow of water into the dam.

Monsoon bids farewell to 11 districts

The monsoon has completely withdrawn from 11 districts of the state. These include Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Ratlam. Meanwhile, the monsoon has already departed from parts of Ujjain, Rajgarh, and Ashoknagar. It will continue to retreat from some more districts of the state.

Meanwhile, rain continues to fall across the state. On Friday, rain fell in Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Satna, Seoni, Sidhi, Umaria, Balaghat, and Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram. Pachmarhi received more than half an inch of rain.

But what's causing rains now?

A trough is passing through the southern part of Madhya Pradesh, causing light rain in the lower districts of the state, like Jabalpur. According to the Meteorological Department, the activity of the trough and the low-pressure area will increase over the next 24 hours. This will lead to a spell of rain.