Bhopal News: 43-Year-Old CRPF Jawan Hangs Self After Tiff With Wife

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old CRPF constable was found hanging in his quarters at the Bangrasia CRPF camp on Friday morning.

The deceased personnel Mahesh Kumar, a native of Gurugram (Haryana), was posted in Jalandhar and was visiting his family in Bhopal.

According to reports, Mahesh’s wife found his body hanging in the wee hours of Friday. Preliminary investigations have revealed that on Thursday night, Kumar had allegedly scolded his children over studies and this had led to spat with his wife.

His wife later called up her mother-in-law and apprised her of the matter. Mahesh’s mother also expressed her displeasure to him over scolding children and spat with wife.

Upset over the issue. Mahesh went to his room around 10:30 pm. His wife, on finding his body hanging from the ceiling on Friday morning, alerted her neighbours.

Mahesh was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. No suicide note was recovered and the exact reason behind the act remains unclear.

ASI Amol Sharma said that a case has been registered and police have initiated investigation.