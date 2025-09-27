 Bhopal News: 43-Year-Old CRPF Jawan Hangs Self After Tiff With Wife
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 43-Year-Old CRPF Jawan Hangs Self After Tiff With Wife

Bhopal News: 43-Year-Old CRPF Jawan Hangs Self After Tiff With Wife

The personnel had scolded his children over studies which led to spat with wife

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
The constable allegedly sent a photo of the noose to his girlfriend | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old CRPF constable was found hanging in his quarters at the Bangrasia CRPF camp on Friday morning.

The deceased personnel Mahesh Kumar, a native of Gurugram (Haryana), was posted in Jalandhar and was visiting his family in Bhopal.

According to reports, Mahesh’s wife found his body hanging in the wee hours of Friday. Preliminary investigations have revealed that on Thursday night, Kumar had allegedly scolded his children over studies and this had led to spat with his wife.

His wife later called up her mother-in-law and apprised her of the matter. Mahesh’s mother also expressed her displeasure to him over scolding children and spat with wife.

FPJ Shorts
Bangladeshi Diaspora Protests Outside UN Against Muhammad Yunus, Alleges Rise In Minority Atrocities; Video
Bangladeshi Diaspora Protests Outside UN Against Muhammad Yunus, Alleges Rise In Minority Atrocities; Video
Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing
Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing
Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen; Check Full Specifications & Price Here
Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen; Check Full Specifications & Price Here
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-5: Ratlam's Kavalka Mata Offered Wine As Madira Bhog; Booze Disappears As Soon As...
article-image

Upset over the issue. Mahesh went to his room around 10:30 pm. His wife, on finding his body hanging from the ceiling on Friday morning, alerted her neighbours.

Mahesh was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. No suicide note was recovered and the exact reason behind the act remains unclear.

ASI Amol Sharma said that a case has been registered and police have initiated investigation. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Ten Women Among 16 Booked For Resisting Police Raid At Irani Der

Bhopal News: Ten Women Among 16 Booked For Resisting Police Raid At Irani Der

Madhya Pradesh September 27, 2025 Weather Update: Expect Drizzle In Bhopal, Heavy Rains In Dhar,...

Madhya Pradesh September 27, 2025 Weather Update: Expect Drizzle In Bhopal, Heavy Rains In Dhar,...

Bhopal News: 43-Year-Old CRPF Jawan Hangs Self After Tiff With Wife

Bhopal News: 43-Year-Old CRPF Jawan Hangs Self After Tiff With Wife

MP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan...

MP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan...

‘Act Of Vengeance’: Why Supreme Court Quashed Rape FIR Against Govt Employee

‘Act Of Vengeance’: Why Supreme Court Quashed Rape FIR Against Govt Employee