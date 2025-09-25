 MP News: EOW Nabs Mandla DPC Accepting ₹60K Bribe From School Owner In Exchange Of Granting Recognition
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: EOW Nabs Mandla DPC Accepting ₹60K Bribe From School Owner In Exchange Of Granting Recognition

MP News: EOW Nabs Mandla DPC Accepting ₹60K Bribe From School Owner In Exchange Of Granting Recognition

The APC has also been named as a co-accused in the case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two Policemen From Ravet Police Station Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe Of ₹30,000 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team red-handedly caught District Project Coordinator (DPC) Arvind Vishwakarma while accepting a bribe in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla.

The APC has also been named as a co-accused in the case.

According to information, DPC had demanded a bribe of ₹120,000 in exchange for granting recognition to Vidya Niketan Village Kakaiya School in Mandla. The EOW team apprehended him as soon as the school owner paid the second installment of ₹60,000 at a petrol pump.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch IG’s Mobile During His Stroll With Wife In...
article-image

Asked ₹1.2 lakh to issue building completion certificate

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Shantilal Somaiya Becomes First Indian To Receive Kazakhstan’s Order Of Dostyk
Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Chancellor Samir Shantilal Somaiya Becomes First Indian To Receive Kazakhstan’s Order Of Dostyk
National Film Award Jury Member Says 'She Hasn't Washed Hands' Since Special Handshake With 'King Khan'
National Film Award Jury Member Says 'She Hasn't Washed Hands' Since Special Handshake With 'King Khan'
'Play In Your Locality...': After NESCO Clash, Mumbaikars Seek Less Crowded Alternatives For Navratri Garba Nights
'Play In Your Locality...': After NESCO Clash, Mumbaikars Seek Less Crowded Alternatives For Navratri Garba Nights
'He Was Going Through A Troubled Patch': Salman Khan Recalls Making Drink For Kajol's Father Shomu Mukherjee Two Days Before His Death
'He Was Going Through A Troubled Patch': Salman Khan Recalls Making Drink For Kajol's Father Shomu Mukherjee Two Days Before His Death

According to reports, the school's recognition had been revoked due to the incomplete construction of a building. To issue a completion certificate, DPC Arvind Vishwakarma demanded a bribe of ₹120,000 from school operator Ravikant Nanda. The school operator had already paid the first installment of ₹50,000 to the DPC a few days earlier.

Now, it was time for the second installment of ₹60,000.

Vishwakarma and Nanda mutually decided to meet at a Reliance petrol pump in Binjhiya for the financial transaction. Nanda offered the money envelope to DCP Vishwakarma. The official instructed his wife to receive the money. As soon as his wife accepted the envelope, the EOW caught the couple red-handed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: EOW Nabs Mandla DPC Accepting ₹60K Bribe From School Owner In Exchange Of Granting...

MP News: EOW Nabs Mandla DPC Accepting ₹60K Bribe From School Owner In Exchange Of Granting...

Navratri 2025 Day-4: When Maa Bijasan Destroyed Raktbeej... Famous Salkanpur Temple Perched On...

Navratri 2025 Day-4: When Maa Bijasan Destroyed Raktbeej... Famous Salkanpur Temple Perched On...

MP News: Man Marries Another Woman After Wife Gives Birth To 3rd Daughter In Chhatarpur

MP News: Man Marries Another Woman After Wife Gives Birth To 3rd Daughter In Chhatarpur

Indore News: We Are Like Brothers,' Hindu Shopkeeper Opposes Forceful Eviction Of Muslims From...

Indore News: We Are Like Brothers,' Hindu Shopkeeper Opposes Forceful Eviction Of Muslims From...

Bhopal Metro Rail: CMRS Team Arrives From Mumabi For 2-Day Inspection; Will Check Everything From...

Bhopal Metro Rail: CMRS Team Arrives From Mumabi For 2-Day Inspection; Will Check Everything From...