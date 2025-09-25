MP News: EOW Nabs Mandla DPC Accepting ₹60K Bribe From School Owner In Exchange Of Granting Recognition

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two Policemen From Ravet Police Station Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe Of ₹30,000 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team red-handedly caught District Project Coordinator (DPC) Arvind Vishwakarma while accepting a bribe in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla.

The APC has also been named as a co-accused in the case.

According to information, DPC had demanded a bribe of ₹120,000 in exchange for granting recognition to Vidya Niketan Village Kakaiya School in Mandla. The EOW team apprehended him as soon as the school owner paid the second installment of ₹60,000 at a petrol pump.

Asked ₹1.2 lakh to issue building completion certificate

According to reports, the school's recognition had been revoked due to the incomplete construction of a building. To issue a completion certificate, DPC Arvind Vishwakarma demanded a bribe of ₹120,000 from school operator Ravikant Nanda. The school operator had already paid the first installment of ₹50,000 to the DPC a few days earlier.

Now, it was time for the second installment of ₹60,000.

Vishwakarma and Nanda mutually decided to meet at a Reliance petrol pump in Binjhiya for the financial transaction. Nanda offered the money envelope to DCP Vishwakarma. The official instructed his wife to receive the money. As soon as his wife accepted the envelope, the EOW caught the couple red-handed.