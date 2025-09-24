Bhopal News: BMC Turns Tons Of Worship Waste Into Eco-Friendly Products Collected Daily From Nearly 2,000 Durga Pandals |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This Navratri, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a green initiative to transform ritual waste from Durga pandals and temples into eco-friendly products.

Every day, 5–8 truckloads of waste are being collected from nearly 2,000 sites, including 1,800 floats and hundreds of temples.

For the first time, lemons are being collected along with flowers and garlands. These are being used to make bio-enzymes — natural cleaners that will be used to purify ponds across Bhopal.

Until now, BMC had been producing incense sticks using floral waste from Ganeshotsav and past Navratris. This year, the initiative has expanded both in scale and scope.

Officials say 2–3 tonnes of flowers and over 100 kg of lemons are collected daily. The waste also includes coconuts, clothes, cosmetics and other ritual materials.

Incense sticks are already being produced from the usable flower waste, contributing to waste reduction and generating useful by-products.

Natural water purifiers

Collected flowers are sorted into three categories, with two being suitable for incense stick production. Flowers soaked in oil are excluded.

Lemons are processed at Danapani Garbage Transfer Station under supervision of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Officials say the resulting bio-enzymes act as natural water purifiers and will be used to improve pond water quality.

Polythene-free

All Durga pandals have been declared polythene-free. Monitoring teams from all 21 BMC zones are ensuring compliance. Action is being taken against sale, storage and use of polythene, while pandal organizers are being advised not to use plastic in prasad distribution.

‘Eco-conscious celebration’

BMC Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said these efforts reduce environmental pollution and promote sustainability. “By transforming ritual waste into useful products, Bhopal has set a model for other cities aiming to combine tradition with eco-friendly practices,” he said.