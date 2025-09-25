Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Delhi For Third Day In Row

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Goes To Delhi For Third Day In Row |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav left for Delhi from Jabalpur on Wednesday evening. Yadav went to Delhi for the third day in a row. He went to Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

During his stay in Delhi, the Chief Minister met BJP national president JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party. The meeting was related to some important decisions, said sources in BJP.

During his trip to Delhi on Tuesday, Yadav also met union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Before this, during his stay in Delhi the CM discussed hearing on OBC quota and held a meeting with the central ministers.