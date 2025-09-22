Bhopal: Strict Guidelines Issued, ID Proof Must At Garba Venue | Image courtesy: Charmi Vyas | Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District administrations on Monday issued a set of mandatory directives for all organizers hosting Garba, Dandiya, and other cultural events during Navratri Mahotsav.

The order mandates proper identity verification before entering the venue and stresses on safety, security and discipline at all areas across the district.

Organisers have also been instructed to install CCTV cameras at venues, adequate firefighting systems and strict adherence to all fire safety norms. This order has been circulated to police officials, administrative officers and all related departments to ensure its effective implementation of the guidelines.

The district administration has made it clear that failure to comply with the directives will invite strict legal action against the organisers.

According to the guidelines

Mandatory ID Verification: Entry will not be permitted to any individual without proper identity verification at Garba or cultural venues.

CCTV Surveillance: Event organizers must install CCTV cameras at their venues to ensure security and maintain crowd monitoring.

Fire Safety Compliance: Adequate fire fighting arrangements must be made, and all venues must strictly follow fire safety norms.

Medical Facilities: Basic medical facilities must be available at all event sites to handle emergencies.

Ban on Illegal/Objectionable Items: No person will be allowed to carry banned, objectionable, or dangerous items during the events. Their use, display, or promotion is strictly prohibited.

Police Verification & Security Measures: Organisers must coordinate with the police department, ensure proper security arrangements and obtain a verification certificate from the concerned authorities.