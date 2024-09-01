Indore Crime Roundup: Minor Abducted, Raped In Porbandar; Cops Rescue Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Minor girl raped in Khandwa district | Representative Image

Minor abducted, raped in Porbandar

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly raped after being kidnapped from Khandwa district. Mundi Police soon swung into action and rescued the girl from Porbandar, Gujarat and arrested accused. As per police, victim's family filed a complaint with Mundi police station.

Based on the complaint, police gathered crucial information about the suspect, identified as Chhotelal Nihal, with the assistance of the Cyber Cell Khandwa. A team comprising Sub Inspector was dispatched to Porbandar, Gujarat, where they conducted searches.

This led to the successful recovery of the minor girl from Chhotelal's possession. A case was registered under relevant sections of (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the recovery, accused was arrested and subsequently produced in court on Saturday. He has been remanded to Khandwa Jail after the legal procedures were completed.

Cops rescue missing 14-year-old girl

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagh police rescued a 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly lured away from her home in Neemkheda village. The incident came to light when the victim’s mother, Sunita Solanki, on August 29 reported that her daughter was missing since morning. Sunita suspected that an unknown person had lured her daughter away.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police, under the leadership of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, launched an intensive search. Police station in-charge Kailash Chauhan quickly assembled a dedicated team to track down the suspect and locate the missing girl. Within 24 hours, the girl was traced and reunited with her family.