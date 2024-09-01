 District Hospital Authorities To Ensure Safety Of Doctors, Patients In Jhabua
Meena instructed the hospital authorities to increase the number of CCTV cameras, implement entry control systems and deploy security personnel to cover blind spots.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Collector Neha Meena at the District Hospital, Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena and SP Padma Vilochan Shukla on Saturday evening took stock of security arrangements and infrastructure at the District Hospital.

The collector directed the hospital authorities to ensure foolproof safety measures for doctors, paramedical staff and patients.

Meena instructed the hospital authorities to increase the number of CCTV cameras, implement entry control systems and deploy security personnel to cover blind spots, particularly areas where female doctors and paramedical staff are active at night. A centralised control room will be set up to monitor all CCTV cameras.

The collector also interacted with women in the maternity ward, emphasising the importance of nutrition and childcare. The hospital was instructed to repair water leaks, arrange matting on the floor and prepare a proposal for the repair of external balconies. Additional collector Jitendra Singh Chauhan, ASP PL Kurve, CMHO BS Baghel and other officials accompanied the collector and the SP during the inspection.

