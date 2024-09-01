Indore: Kala Ke Rang Exhibition Concludes with Insights On Artist Branding & Digital Presence From Professor Prayatna Jain

Glimpse from the workshop organised for artists on the concluding day of Kala Ke Rang – National Art Exhibit | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day art exhibition "Kala Ke Rang," organized by Create Stories Social Welfare Society, came to a vibrant close on Sunday. The event featured the work of 25 artists, ranging in age from 9 to 52, showcasing a diverse array of artistic talents.

At the closing ceremony, management expert Professor Dr. Prayatna Jain delivered a compelling workshop on artist brand management and art selling. Dr. Jain emphasized the importance of storytelling in art, advising artists to create and communicate the narrative behind their work effectively.

“Every piece of art carries a story,” Dr. Jain explained.

“The value of your work is determined not just by the time spent creating it but by your reputation and the story you tell. To elevate your work to a professional level, you need to view it from the perspective of a buyer or visitor.”

Dr. Jain also highlighted the critical role of digital presence in today’s art market. “In today’s digital age, potential buyers will first research you online before making a purchase. Enhance your brand value by writing blogs, participating in exhibitions, listing yourself on various platforms, creating social media pages, and connecting with people in the art community.”

The workshop provided valuable insights for artists looking to navigate and succeed in the evolving art market. The event underscored the significance of strategic self-promotion and digital engagement in advancing one’s art career.