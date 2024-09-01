 Indore Introduces Eco-Friendly Road Repair Technology To Combat Potholes
Indore Introduces Eco-Friendly Road Repair Technology To Combat Potholes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Indore Trials Innovative Eco-Friendly Road Repair Technology To Combat Potholes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to tackle the persistent issue of potholes, particularly during the monsoon season, Indore Municipal Corporation has implemented an innovative and environmentally friendly road restoration technology.

Member of Parliament, Shankar Lalwani, and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited Bhandari Mill Tiraha where road restoration is going on using the new technique. 

The technique, pioneered by Natural Seamco Private Limited, offers a swift and sustainable solution to road maintenance. The process involves mixing water with Pmix material, which is applied to the road surface and hardens within 2 to 4 hours, allowing the repaired road to be reopened to traffic almost immediately. This technology promises smoother and safer roads for the citizens of Indore, addressing the frequent problem of potholes with greater efficiency.

Both Lalwani and Bhargav expressed keen interest in the technology, which boasts several advantages over traditional road repair methods. The process eliminates the need for asphalt, instead utilizing a special chemical cement that dries rapidly, enabling quicker turnarounds on roadworks. The material is prepared using an electronic mixer and applied meticulously by workers, ensuring a smooth and durable finish.

Mayor Bhargav has instructed city officials to assess the quality and cost-effectiveness of this new method compared to conventional techniques. The eco-friendly system not only promises high-quality repairs but also aims to reduce the financial burden on the city's road maintenance budget.

If successful, this innovative approach could set a new standard for road maintenance in Indore, combining efficiency with environmental sustainability. The city's leaders are hopeful that this technology will provide long-lasting solutions to the recurring issue of potholes, ultimately improving the quality of life for all residents.

