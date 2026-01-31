 Indore Water Tragedy: Grieving Families In Bhagirathpura Sit On Fast Seeking Justice
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Water Tragedy: Grieving Families In Bhagirathpura Sit On Fast Seeking Justice

Indore Water Tragedy: Grieving Families In Bhagirathpura Sit On Fast Seeking Justice

Families affected by the Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy held a one-day fast and silent protest at Regal Square, Indore, seeking justice, jobs and financial support. The grieving families said they lost sole breadwinners and now face severe hardship. They urged the Chief Minister and district authorities to finalise a list of 30 victims and implement rehabilitation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Indore Water Tragedy: Grieving Families In Bhagirathpura Sit On Fast Seeking Justice |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The pain of families affected by the Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy is now spilling onto the streets as grief turns into a desperate plea for survival.

On Friday, eight to ten affected families observed a one-day fast and silent protest at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, demanding justice, employment and financial security from the authorities.

Sitting quietly before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Regal Square, the families held back tears while expressing how the tragedy had shattered their lives. Many households lost their sole breadwinners, leaving behind dependents struggling to meet basic needs. Protesters said administrative indifference has deepened their suffering, pushing them towards financial and emotional distress.

Rachna Rawat, daughter of deceased victim Gomti Rawat, broke down while recalling how her mother was the pillar of their household. “My mother used to run the entire family. After her death, it has become extremely difficult for us to survive. If at least one member of each affected family gets a government job, we will be able to live with dignity,” she said.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained
Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained
Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools In Mumbai
Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools In Mumbai
Bhiwandi News: Man Assaulted For Abusing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar; Atrocity Act Case Registered
Bhiwandi News: Man Assaulted For Abusing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar; Atrocity Act Case Registered
Shiv Sena Outmaneuvers BJP In KDMC & Ulhasnagar; Dr Shrikant Shinde’s Strategy Secures Mayoral Posts, BJP Settles For Deputy Mayor Roles
Shiv Sena Outmaneuvers BJP In KDMC & Ulhasnagar; Dr Shrikant Shinde’s Strategy Secures Mayoral Posts, BJP Settles For Deputy Mayor Roles

The protest, held on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, symbolised a peaceful appeal for compassion and support. Under the leadership of local representatives and social activists, the families urged the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, collector Shivam Verma and Indore municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal to prepare an official list of the 30 deceased victims and implement an economic rehabilitation plan.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026: Experts Call For Growth Push, SME Booster And Infrastructure Focus
article-image

Protesters demanded government jobs for eligible family members, pensions for elderly widows and immediate financial assistance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Water Tragedy: Grieving Families In Bhagirathpura Sit On Fast Seeking Justice
Indore Water Tragedy: Grieving Families In Bhagirathpura Sit On Fast Seeking Justice
Indore News: 25 Trapped After Massive Fire Breaks Out In 3-Storey Building; Firefighters Rescue 10,...
Indore News: 25 Trapped After Massive Fire Breaks Out In 3-Storey Building; Firefighters Rescue 10,...
Indore News: Trapped By Flames, 45-Year-Old Dies In House Fire
Indore News: Trapped By Flames, 45-Year-Old Dies In House Fire
Indore News: 118 Electronic Prosthetic Limbs Distributed To People With Disabilities
Indore News: 118 Electronic Prosthetic Limbs Distributed To People With Disabilities
MP News: Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Friend’s Murder Over Motorcycle Dispute In Mandleshwar
MP News: Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Friend’s Murder Over Motorcycle Dispute In Mandleshwar