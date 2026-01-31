Indore Water Tragedy: Grieving Families In Bhagirathpura Sit On Fast Seeking Justice |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The pain of families affected by the Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy is now spilling onto the streets as grief turns into a desperate plea for survival.

On Friday, eight to ten affected families observed a one-day fast and silent protest at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, demanding justice, employment and financial security from the authorities.

Sitting quietly before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Regal Square, the families held back tears while expressing how the tragedy had shattered their lives. Many households lost their sole breadwinners, leaving behind dependents struggling to meet basic needs. Protesters said administrative indifference has deepened their suffering, pushing them towards financial and emotional distress.

Rachna Rawat, daughter of deceased victim Gomti Rawat, broke down while recalling how her mother was the pillar of their household. “My mother used to run the entire family. After her death, it has become extremely difficult for us to survive. If at least one member of each affected family gets a government job, we will be able to live with dignity,” she said.

The protest, held on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, symbolised a peaceful appeal for compassion and support. Under the leadership of local representatives and social activists, the families urged the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, collector Shivam Verma and Indore municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal to prepare an official list of the 30 deceased victims and implement an economic rehabilitation plan.

Protesters demanded government jobs for eligible family members, pensions for elderly widows and immediate financial assistance.