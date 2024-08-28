IIT Indore Excels In SwaYaan Project, Training 445 Students In Drone Technology Under MeitY Initiative

IIT Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Among 30 institutions participating in the SwaYaan project, IIT Indore has emerged as one of the top performers, under the work theme of Drone Electronics. Since the project's inception on September 22, 2022, IIT Indore has conducted 12 batches of bootcamps, successfully training 445 students in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) technology.

With a total of 36 batches planned, the project is well on its way to meeting its target of training over 1k participants by its conclusion. The SwaYaan project, sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is a transformative initiative aimed at building capacity and developing human resources in the rapidly advancing field of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

This project serves as a key enabler for India’s aspirations in drone technology, fostering innovation and ensuring the availability of a skilled workforce to meet future challenges. The project is led by Dr Sumit Gautam and includes Dr Unmesh Khati and Dr Vivek Kanhangad, faculties at IIT Indore.

IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi said, ‘Bootcamps form the cornerstone of the SwaYaan project, providing intensive training designed to cultivate expertise in UAS technologies. These bootcamps are meticulously structured to deliver both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, ensuring that participants are well-equipped to handle the complexities of drone technology in real-world scenarios.’

Sumit said, ‘Each bootcamp has a combination of classroom learning and practical experience ensuring that participants gain a holistic understanding of UAS technology. The bootcamps cover a wide range of topics, including drone operations, drone applications, safety protocols and regulatory frameworks. The curriculum is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the UAS ecosystem, from the basics of drone design to advanced topics like flight dynamics, mission planning and payload integration. Special emphasis is placed on safety and regulatory aspects, preparing participants to operate drones within the legal framework and ensuring compliance with national and international standards.’

The practical sessions are a critical component of the bootcamp, offering participants the opportunity to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios. Participants engage in activities such as assembling drones, conducting flight tests and executing mission-specific tasks. This hands-on approach not only enhances learning but also builds confidence, enabling participants to handle complex UAS operations independently.