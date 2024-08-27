MP: Indore's Shri Guru Singh Sabha President Writes To PM Modi Demanding Action Against Kangana For Her Remark On Farmers Protest

President of Indore's Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Manjeet Singh Bhatia and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President of Indore's Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Manjeet Singh Bhatia has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut for her recent comments on the farmers' protest.

Bhatia requested to expel her from the party and also requested the President of India to take back her Padma Shri award.

The letter, a copy of which is with ANI, read, "Farmers have a big contribution in making India self-reliant. On behalf of the entire farmer community, we humbly request you (PM Modi) that along with being the head of the country, you represent a reputed party and Kangana Ranaut is representing the country by being an MP of your party. Her statement that rapes and murders were happening during the farmers' movement is very irresponsible and hurtful." "Many types of issues have come up in the country from time to time and they have also been resolved and many issues are yet to be resolved. MP Kangana Ranaut should avoid such negative statements which affect the unity and integrity of the country. Every citizen of India condemns this statement of Kangana Ranaut," it added.

Bhatia Calls for Kangana's Expulsion from BJP

"Please take strict action against MP Kangana Ranaut and expel her from the party. Farmers are respectable as they are our Annadata (food providers)," the letter further read.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Manjit Bhatia said, "Kangana Ranaut has given a statement that at the time of the farmers' protest in Delhi many people were killed and bodies were hanged and rape incidents occurred. These remarks are condemnable because Ranaut is holding the post of an MP and her remark is heard across the country and globe. One should speak by making coordination with tongue and mind as you are representing the country." "She has always made such remarks which disturbs the harmony. Sometimes she called Sikh as Khalistani, also that we received independence as a donation. First, she was honoured with Padma Shri and now BJP honoured him the post of MP by giving ticket. But her remark is not even in favour of the party," he said.

"On one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to strengthen the country across the globe, she is making such a remark. Farmers are our Annadata (food provider), all the farmers in the country belonging to any religion are the backbone of the country and strengthen the economy of the country. She should understand what to speak and what is its impact," Bhatia further said.

Action to be taken against Kangana Ranaut

"We have demanded from Prime Minister, BJP President JP Nadda to take strict action against her (Kangana Ranaut). We have also demanded from the President to take back the Padma Shri award from her. Unless she is punished, the message will not be sent that her statements are causing hurt. Party should take strict action against her so that she should make coordination with her mind before saying anything next time," he concluded.