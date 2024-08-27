Body Of 1-Day-Old Baby Found Near Pond In Indore; Parents Booked

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The lifeless body of a one-day-old infant was found lying near the pond in Indore's Annapurna police station limits on Monday. The police have registered a case against the unidentified parents of the newborn for disposing of the dead body of the child.

Sub inspector Rajkumar Mithoria of Annapurna Police Station said that the police received information that a newborn was found lying on the boundary of Mishra Nagar Pond around 11 am on Monday.

Infant declared dead, post-mortem conducted

Police immediately reached the spot, and the infant was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A post-mortem was conducted on the child at the district hospital, which revealed that the child was approximately 9 to 10 hours old at the time of death.

As of now, it remains unclear who abandoned the baby at the pond. The police are gathering information to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the child's parents under Section 94 (Whoever, by secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of a child) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.