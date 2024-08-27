 VIDEO: 'Agar Bharat Mein Rehna Hai Toh Ram-Krishna...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Sparks Controversy
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav's 'Ram-Krishna' statement has yet again sparked controversy in the political circles of the state.

Speaking during Krishna Janmashatami Utsav in Chanderi on late Monday night, the CM said, "If you want to live in India, you will have to hail Ram-Krishna." (Agar Bharat mein rehena hai toh Ram Krishna ki Jai kehna hoga.)

article-image

'Be honest with the motherland'

He further emphasised that there is full freedom in India to follow your religion; however, be honest with the motherland. "Today I went to Chanderi Handloom Park; everyone—Hindu, Muslim—is working hard. It imbibes a sense of purity and togetherness. We do not discriminate between Hindus and Muslims. We do not insult any religion. However, our nation comes first. It is important to respect our soil because we are nothing without our motherland."

article-image

The Chief Minister also held a small road show here on the occasion. He interacted with the weavers in Handlooms Park. He also wore a saree himself. CM Yadav also reached the Laxman temple and offered prayers.

He further declared Chanderi a tourist pilgrimage. "We will develop all areas associated with Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites."

According to Hindu scriptures, Chanderi was introduced by Lord Krishna. In fact, Chanderi weaves have existed since the 11th century.

