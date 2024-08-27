 MP Updates: Congress MLA Swings Sword While BJP MLA Misses Matki In Janmashtami Celebrations In Jabalpur (WATCH)
A video of him demonstrating his sword skills was recorded and is circulating widely on social media.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): During the Janmashtami celebrations in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria put on a striking display of swordsmanship at an Akhada event in Jabalpur on Monday.

article-image

As part of the traditional festivities, he skillfully wielded the sword, impressing the gathered crowd. This performance comes after his previous display on Nag Panchami, where a video of him showcasing his skills with a stick went viral on social media, further solidifying his reputation for engaging in such traditional acts.

MLA Neeraj Singh Misses Matki Breaking At Janmashtami Event

On the other hand, BJP MLA Neeraj Singh from Bargi constituency missed the chance to break the Matki during a challenging Janmashtami tradition in Jabalpur on Monday.

A video of the event shows the MLA blindfolded, walking towards the Matki with a stick and attempting to break it based on the directions from the crowd. Despite his efforts, he misses the Matki. This video has also circulated widely on social media.

article-image

Blindfolded, he attempted the feat at an event organised by the Bhedaghat BJP Mandal. Despite several attempts and enthusiastic cheers from the crowd, the MLA was unable to break the Matki.

Nonetheless, his dedicated effort and the lively atmosphere created by the crowd's support made the event a memorable part of the celebrations.

