Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Deepdi, JMD Food Rapadiya & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 27 to facilitate four way lane road construction line shifting work (11Mile To Bangarasiya). Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Deepdi, Rhythm park colony and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

11 Kv Bangrasiya

Area: JMD food Rapadiya and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.