 Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Deepdi, JMD Food Rapadiya & More; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan August 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Deepdi, JMD Food Rapadiya & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Deepdi, JMD Food Rapadiya & More; Check Full List

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 27 to facilitate four way lane road construction line shifting work (11Mile To Bangarasiya). Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Deepdi, Rhythm park colony and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Over 1.36 Lakh Central And Western Railway Employees To Benefit From New Unified Pension Scheme By April 2025
Mumbai: Over 1.36 Lakh Central And Western Railway Employees To Benefit From New Unified Pension Scheme By April 2025
Mumbai: Central Railway Proposes New Parel Terminus To Alleviate CSMT Congestion, Expands LTT With 4 Additional Platforms
Mumbai: Central Railway Proposes New Parel Terminus To Alleviate CSMT Congestion, Expands LTT With 4 Additional Platforms
Mumbai Coastal Road: NGT Dismisses Resident's Pollution Complaint; Orders MPCB To Monitor Noise And Air Quality
Mumbai Coastal Road: NGT Dismisses Resident's Pollution Complaint; Orders MPCB To Monitor Noise And Air Quality
Mumbai: BMC Receives Objections On Digital Hoardings In Outdoor Advertisement Policy, Extends Feedback Deadline To September 9
Mumbai: BMC Receives Objections On Digital Hoardings In Outdoor Advertisement Policy, Extends Feedback Deadline To September 9

11 Kv Bangrasiya

Area: JMD food Rapadiya and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Read Also
MP August 26 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Bhopal & 15 Other Districts On Krishna Janmashtami;...
article-image

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Deepdi, JMD Food Rapadiya & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Deepdi, JMD Food Rapadiya & More;...

MP Updates: Rajasthan Joins State In Developing Krishna Gaman Path; VIDEO Of Congress MLA Lakhan...

MP Updates: Rajasthan Joins State In Developing Krishna Gaman Path; VIDEO Of Congress MLA Lakhan...

Janmashtami 2024: Jabalpur Central Jail Inmates Observe Fast Together, Organize 'Matki Phod'...

Janmashtami 2024: Jabalpur Central Jail Inmates Observe Fast Together, Organize 'Matki Phod'...

Madhya Pradesh Couple Kill Selves After Heated Argument In Haryana

Madhya Pradesh Couple Kill Selves After Heated Argument In Haryana

Shocking! Indian Wrestling Federation Chief Sanjay Singh Holds Vinesh Phogat, Her Team Responsible...

Shocking! Indian Wrestling Federation Chief Sanjay Singh Holds Vinesh Phogat, Her Team Responsible...