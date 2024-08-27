 Bhopal: Thefts Rampant Though 58% Residents Go For Authentication
Senior police officials told Free Press that 11 cases of thefts committed in houses by domestic helps have been reported in city this year.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police have been playing a key role in spreading awareness among people to get police verification of domestic help done before recruiting them. According to police data, 58% Bhopalites have got the verification of their house help done.

Despite this, thefts committed by domestic helpers have gone unrestrained in the city. Senior police officials told Free Press that 11 cases of thefts committed in houses by domestic helps have been reported in city this year.

The thefts are more common in the houses owned by the doctors and businessmen. Police said doctors often stay at their clinics or hospitals and pay less attention to their house while businessmen often keep huge amount of money in their houses. This leads to thefts.

