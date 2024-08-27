Bhopal: Thefts Rampant Though 58% Residents Go For Authentication

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police have been playing a key role in spreading awareness among people to get police verification of domestic help done before recruiting them. According to police data, 58% Bhopalites have got the verification of their house help done.

Despite this, thefts committed by domestic helpers have gone unrestrained in the city. Senior police officials told Free Press that 11 cases of thefts committed in houses by domestic helps have been reported in city this year.

The latest case is from Shahpura Sector-C where husband-wife duo, who were domestic servants at a doctor’s house, allegedly drugged their daughter and son-in-law in his absence on Saturday and fled with Rs 5 lakh and valuables. In the same area, a minor domestic help employed at a farmer’s house had connived with six others this year and stole Rs 55 lakh. He had tried to pass off the incident as robbery but was arrested later. The key accused in the case is still at large.

Thefts more at houses of docs, bizmen

The thefts are more common in the houses owned by the doctors and businessmen. Police said doctors often stay at their clinics or hospitals and pay less attention to their house while businessmen often keep huge amount of money in their houses. This leads to thefts.