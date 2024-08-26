13-Year-Old Boy Files FIR Against Mom & Sister After Being Beaten Over Mobile Phone In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy approached Indore police station and filed an FIR against his mother and sister after he was allegedly beaten for using a mobile phone.

He told police officials that he used his mother's mobile phone to check any messages sent to his school, which triggered his mom. She slapped him and hit him with a sickle. His sister, who was present at the time, also reportedly joined in the assault.

The boy has sustained injuries on various body parts.

Read Also Man Booked For Forcing Wife To Drink Toilet Cleaner In Indore

According to information, the incident took place in the village of Kanad-Datoda in the Simrol area. The complainant, a 7th-grade student, lives with his grandfather in Kanad, while his mother and elder sister reside in Lalghati-Datoda. Due to school holidays, the siblings visited their mother in Datoda.

The boy explained that he needed to check messages about school activities, which were sent to his mother’s mobile phone. He had used her phone to view these messages. His mother, upset about him using her phone without permission, began to hit him with a sickle, causing an injury. When his younger sister tried to intervene, she was also reportedly beaten.

In the incident, the mother allegedly threatened the children, saying that it would not end well if they came back to the house again.

Fearing for their safety, the children left their mother’s home and went back to their grandfather’s place, where they reported the incident to him.