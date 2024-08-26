 13-Year-Old Boy Files FIR Against Mom & Sister After Being Beaten Over Mobile Phone In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore13-Year-Old Boy Files FIR Against Mom & Sister After Being Beaten Over Mobile Phone In Indore

13-Year-Old Boy Files FIR Against Mom & Sister After Being Beaten Over Mobile Phone In Indore

The boy alleged that his mother hit him when he picked up her mobile phone to check messages.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy approached Indore police station and filed an FIR against his mother and sister after he was allegedly beaten for using a mobile phone.

He told police officials that he used his mother's mobile phone to check any messages sent to his school, which triggered his mom. She slapped him and hit him with a sickle. His sister, who was present at the time, also reportedly joined in the assault.

The boy has sustained injuries on various body parts.

Read Also
Man Booked For Forcing Wife To Drink Toilet Cleaner In Indore
article-image

According to information, the incident took place in the village of Kanad-Datoda in the Simrol area. The complainant, a 7th-grade student, lives with his grandfather in Kanad, while his mother and elder sister reside in Lalghati-Datoda. Due to school holidays, the siblings visited their mother in Datoda.

FPJ Shorts
Ed Westwick Passionately Kisses Wife Amy Jackson In New Wedding Photos
Ed Westwick Passionately Kisses Wife Amy Jackson In New Wedding Photos
Rajasthan: Communal Tension Erupts In Bhilwara After Animal Remains Found Outside Religious Site; Visuals Surface
Rajasthan: Communal Tension Erupts In Bhilwara After Animal Remains Found Outside Religious Site; Visuals Surface
'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral 13-Minute Delivery Post
'I Enjoyed The Attention This Brought Me': Flipkart Gifts Bengaluru Man A Laptop Bag After His Viral 13-Minute Delivery Post
J&K Elections 2024: Workers Protest Outside BJP Office After Party Dilly-dallies First Candidate List; Video
J&K Elections 2024: Workers Protest Outside BJP Office After Party Dilly-dallies First Candidate List; Video

The boy explained that he needed to check messages about school activities, which were sent to his mother’s mobile phone. He had used her phone to view these messages. His mother, upset about him using her phone without permission, began to hit him with a sickle, causing an injury. When his younger sister tried to intervene, she was also reportedly beaten.

Read Also
Indore ASP’s Newly-Wed Daughter-In-Law Found Hanging; No Suicide Note Recovered
article-image

In the incident, the mother allegedly threatened the children, saying that it would not end well if they came back to the house again.

Fearing for their safety, the children left their mother’s home and went back to their grandfather’s place, where they reported the incident to him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

13-Year-Old Boy Files FIR Against Mom & Sister After Being Beaten Over Mobile Phone In Indore

13-Year-Old Boy Files FIR Against Mom & Sister After Being Beaten Over Mobile Phone In Indore

IIT-Indore Conducts Delhi Chapter Alumni Meet, Fosters Stronger Connections

IIT-Indore Conducts Delhi Chapter Alumni Meet, Fosters Stronger Connections

AICTSL Revises Bus Fare Structure: Commuters To Pay More For Shorter Distance

AICTSL Revises Bus Fare Structure: Commuters To Pay More For Shorter Distance

Indore District Reports 75 Percent Of Dengue Cases In Division; Surge In Malaria Cases Also

Indore District Reports 75 Percent Of Dengue Cases In Division; Surge In Malaria Cases Also

Janmashtami 2024: 10 Short & Sweet Baby Names Inspired By Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2024: 10 Short & Sweet Baby Names Inspired By Lord Krishna