 Man Booked For Forcing Wife To Drink Toilet Cleaner In Indore
Woman is undergoing treatment in a city hospital, accused detained by police

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man forced his wife to drink toilet cleaner following an argument after she told him not to come home consuming liquor in the Chandan Nagar area on Saturday.

The woman’s condition is stated to be critical and she is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. Her husband was booked by the police under section 109, 124 (1) of BNS and detained.

According to the police, a case was registered against Deepak, a resident of Bajrang Nagar Kandar area on the complaint of his 30-year-old wife. The woman, who is undergoing treatment in a hospital, informed the police that Deepak had reached home after consuming liquor so she had told him not to consume liquor.

He started an argument and took the bottle of toilet cleaner from the washroom and after pushing his wife on the floor, he forced her to drink the toilet cleaner. She felt a burning sensation in mount, lips and throat. On hearing the commotion her son intervened and the accused fled the scene. Later, the victim was admitted to the hospital and the police were informed.  

Man Booked For Forcing Wife To Drink Toilet Cleaner In Indore

