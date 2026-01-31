 Indore News: 118 Electronic Prosthetic Limbs Distributed To People With Disabilities
Indore district administration and health department distributed 118 free electronic prosthetic hands to persons with disabilities at a two-day camp at Abhinav Kala Samaj. Beneficiaries, including residents from other districts, received guidance on usage and maintenance. The advanced prosthetics enhance mobility and grip, promoting independence.

Saturday, January 31, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step towards empowering persons with disabilities, the district administration and health department organised a free electronic prosthetic hand distribution camp at Abhinav Kala Samaj, Gandhi Hall.

The two-day camp, held on January 29 and 30, was conducted under the leadership of collector Shivam Verma and guidance of chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Hasani, in collaboration with the National Child Health Programme and the Inali Foundation.

During the camp, a total of 118 modern silicon-based electronic prosthetic limbs were distributed free of cost to differently-abled beneficiaries. The beneficiaries not only included residents of Indore district but also individuals who travelled from other districts to receive assistance under the initiative.

Medical experts and technical teams were present at the venue to ensure proper fitting and demonstration of the prosthetic limbs. Beneficiaries were also provided with detailed guidance on the correct usage, maintenance and care of the electronic limbs to help them adapt easily to daily activities.

Officials stated that the advanced prosthetic hands are designed to improve mobility, enhance grip strength and enable users to perform routine tasks independently.

Collector Shivam Verma emphasised that such welfare programmes are being conducted regularly to support persons with disabilities and ensure their inclusion in mainstream society.

