Indore News: Trapped By Flames, 45-Year-Old Dies In House Fire |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man lost his life after a fire broke out in his home in the Banganga area early on Friday morning. The victim was unable to escape the burning structure and succumbed to severe burn injuries and asphyxiation.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Revati Range and an employee at a petrol pump near Marimata Square. Neighbours noticed thick smoke billowing from the house and immediately rushed to douse the flames with water.

Upon entering the house after extinguishing the fire, locals found Rakesh unconscious and severely burnt. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The exact reason behind the incident is yet not clear. It is believed that Rakesh was making tea and the fire broke out due to a cut in the gas pipeline.

The incident occurred when Rakesh was alone due to a prior family emergency. On Thursday night, Rakesh’s eldest son met with an accident resulting in a leg fracture. His wife and daughter were at the hospital where his injured son was admitted while Rakesh had returned home late at night after visiting his son in the hospital.

Fire breaks out in flat; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a flat located in a residential building under Kanadiya police station limits on Friday evening. According to Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav, the incident occurred in a flat owned by one Ramprasad, located in Shyam Kunj Block of the Shyam Heights complex in Bicholi Mardana. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered by an electrical short-circuit. Upon receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers and buckets of water from neighbouring flats.