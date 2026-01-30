MP News: Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Friend’s Murder Over Motorcycle Dispute In Mandleshwar |

The Special Court of Mandleshwar on Friday sentenced Yash Patel, alias Yasu, to life imprisonment for the murder of his friend, Abhinay Dawar, over a dispute involving a motorcycle. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 8,000, including Rs 6,000 for murder and Rs 2,000 for destroying evidence.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Jamra said the incident occurred on March 23, 2023. The victim, Abhinay Dawar, aka Bittu of Khargone, left home around 4 pm on his Bullet motorcycle and did not return. Investigation revealed suspicion on Yash Patel and a juvenile accomplice.

Police found that Yash took Bittu to a pond near Dabariya Road, where they consumed liquor together. An argument over the motorcycle escalated, and Yash struck Bittu on the head with a liquor bottle, later strangling him with a rope. To conceal the crime, the body was hung from a tree.

Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Masood Ahmad Khan convicted Yash under Section 302 IPC and relevant SC/ST Act provisions, awarding life imprisonment and a fine. Additionally, he received four years’ rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 2,000 fine under Section 201 IPC for destroying evidence. The prosecution proved the case through strong scientific evidence and witness testimony.