Indore News: 25 Trapped After Massive Fire Breaks Out In 3-Storey Building; Firefighters Rescue 10, Others Escape By Themselves |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Bombay Bazar area early on Friday morning after a massive fire broke out in a three-story building in Pinjara Bakhal. Approximately 25 people were reportedly trapped and firefighters successfully rescued 10 individuals, while others managed to escape from the building on their own.

SI Santosh Dubey of the Fire Brigade said that the blaze began at a garment tailoring shop owned by Anwar Khan, located on the ground floor of a building owned by Fazlur Rehman. The flames spread rapidly, sending thick black smoke billowing into the upper floors and trapping residents. The fire department received the call at 6:08 am and arrived on the scene immediately. They extinguished the flames using 10,000 liters of water after a one-hour struggle. Power lines were cut initially as major short-circuiting occurred during the operation.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, the fire resulted in significant financial loss for the shop owner, destroying professional sewing machines, furniture, and customer garments. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit.

Fire Brigade rescues two using ladder

SI Dubey said that two individuals, identified as Parvez (45) and Aavesh Raza (20), were trapped on the first floor due to dense smoke. Firefighters used ladders to reach them and bring them down safely. They also assisted eight other residents in reaching the terrace as the fire spread.

Four employees were asleep in shop at time of incident

Shop owner Anwar said that four of his employees were sleeping in the shop when the fire started around 5 am due to short circuit. Fortunately, they managed to vacate the premises through a rear door before a tragedy could occur. Locals said that two wooden goods shops were located adjacent to the building, but the flames only reached their shutters. Had the blaze entered those shops, a major tragedy could have occurred.

Narrow escape for residents

Nafeesa B, who was asleep on the third floor, recalled: I was woken up by the loud screams of neighbours shouting fire, fire. I was in the house with my two sons, daughter-in-law, and grandson. There were also 12 people from four families living as tenants in the building. I screamed to wake them up, gathered them together, and evacuated eight of them through a nearby passage, while the rest fled to the roof to save themselves.