Indore: Husband & Sister-In-Law Booked For Abetting Woman To Suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his sister-in-law were booked by Azad Nagar police on Saturday night for abetting the suicide of his wife. The incident occurred on August 8 when the woman hanged herself after being harassed by her husband and sister-in-law.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Varsha, wife of Manohar Lodhi, died by suicide at her place in Idrish Nagar on August 8.

During investigation, it came to light that Varsha's father Asharam was on his way to pick her up for the Raksha Bandhan when the incident took place. On the night of the incident, Varsha was talking on her mobile phone when her husband, Manohar saw a message from someone else on her phone. Manohar called his sister-in-law Namita and informed her about the message.

Later, Manohar and Namita confronted Varsha about the message and threatened to inform her father, which led to a dispute among them. Both harassed her and threatened her. Unable to bear the mental torture, Varsha threw her phone and went into her room, where she took her own life by hanging herself.

The police have registered a case under Section 108 of BNS against Manohar and Namita for abetment to suicide