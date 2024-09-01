 MP Shocker! Panchayat Secretary Arrested For Showing Obscene Video To Schoolgirls
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, a Panchayat Secretary, Rakesh Sharma, allegedly showed an obscene video to minor schoolgirls. The incident occurred when the girls, who were on their way to tuition classes, were stopped by the secretary at Kachahari Maidan, and were shown a pornographic video on his mobile phone.

The girls, frightened and shocked by the incident, immediately informed their parents upon reaching home. Their parents reported the matter to the authorities, following which an investigation was conducted. The District Collector ordered an inquiry into the matter, leading to the suspension of Rakesh Sharma. Subsequently, the police arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

