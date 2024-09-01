Names Of Vimukt Samaj People To Be Removed From Police Stations, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Names Of Vimukt Samaj People To Be Removed From Police Stations, Says MP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the lists portraying the people of nomadic tribes as criminals will soon be removed from police stations across the state. Yadav made the announcement at a function held for the people of Vimukta, nomadic and half-nomadic tribes.

Those who are criminals must face the music, but the people of the entire community cannot be called criminals, he said, adding that as the criminal laws made by the British have been done away with, this law should also come to an end.

The system of last rites among the Naths who come under the Vimukt Jati category will also be changed, he said. The people of the Nath community bury their dead and build a Samathi (memorial) at the spot. “You build memorials, but some others put Chadar on it. This tradition should be changed,” Yadav said.

Yadav said a certificate would be issued to the people of the Vimukt Samaj and census done. The communities which are not included in this community will be incorporated, the Chief Minister said, adding that a special welfare scheme will be made for them.

Apart from that, the people of these communities will be imparted training for recruitment in the police department, the Army and for Agniveer Yojna. Minister of the department Krishna Gaur, people’s representatives and officials were present at the event.