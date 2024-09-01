Banking On Bureacracy: 41 Officers From MP Working For Centre, Now State To Utilise Them | Indian National Emblem

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen IAS officers from the state have gone on deputation to the Centre in the past one year. After the Mohan Yadav-led government took over the reins of power, nine officers went to the Centre. The story of IAS officers opting for deputation to the Centre does not stop there. Many others are trying to leave the state to join the Centre. Forty-one officers from the state are already on deputation.

In the past few months, the IAS officers intensified their attempt to go to the Centre. After Nikunj Shrivastava, Pawan Sharma, Ajeet Kumar, Gyneshwar Patil, Ganesh Shanker Mishra, Shanmuga Priya Mishra, Bakki Kartikeyan and Harsh Dikshit, Tarun Pithode is the ninth officer who is going on deputation.

Deepali Rastogi and Shriman Shukla are also trying to go there. Sanjay Bandyopadhyay, who retired on Saturday, was the only IAS officer to have returned from the Centre to the state. Now, the government is mulling over how to use the services of the MP cadre officers. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav began the process by hosting a dinner party for the IAS officers from the state in New Delhi.

In an informal talk with the officers, he told them to think about how they can contribute to the state even if they are working for the Centre. The officers on deputation have been posted in important ministries, so they should mull over how they can help the state through those departments.

Officers must work as director for two years for empanelment

The Union Government has made a rule that before being on empanelment for the post of joint secretary at the Centre, an officer has to work as director for two years. The rule has been implemented for officers of 2007 batch and onwards. Because of this rule, the officers, who want to reserve a berth for them at the Centre, have to work on deputation in Delhi.