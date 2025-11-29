Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Unhappy With Party, Clash Of Ego, Congress Leader Riled & More |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minister is trying to keep his family intact. Because the minister has married twice, he is required to maintain a balance between his two wives. After the minister’s second marriage, his children are handling his work.

Thus, the minister’s children are troubling the officers of the district under his charge. They call up the employees and officials of the department and issue directives to them. The suppliers working for the department also speak to the minister’s children to get their work done. In a place, the minister’s children put officers and employees under tremendous pressure. Though the minister wants to stop it, he is helpless. About the minister, it is said that he rarely interferes in the daily working of his department. He does not even point out the wrong deeds to the officers, but his family is beyond his control. For this reason, there is resentment among the people in his assembly constituency.

Unhappy with party

Many BJP leaders are unhappy after the organisational appointments. The party has assigned various tasks to a few former organisational secretaries. One of them has been made in charge of a cell, and another has got the responsibility of the party office. The leader, who wanted to become a general secretary, has been put in charge of a cell.

When he did not get the post of the general secretary, he tried for a position on the board of an important corporation. After his appointment in the cell, the leader feels demoted. He is still trying to get a political appointment. Similarly, another former organisational secretary, once influential in the party, has been given the charge of the office management. He is unhappy because the word ‘management’ has been added to his appointment order. He feels his rights are less than the previous office in charge. After these two appointments, a tug-of-war has begun in the party. There are doubts whether another leader, who is handling the office, will go well with the management in charge.

Cong leader riled

There happens to be no end in sight to the annoyance of a former Congress minister with some leaders of his party. He feels two top leaders have failed to play the role of opposition. The former minister is opposed to both leaders on various issues. A statement recently made by him kicked up a row in the party, but after an intervention by some senior leaders, the dust over the issue settled. The former minister says at different places that although there are many issues against the government, the opposition has failed to highlight them. He also says the opposition has kept away from raising many people-centric problems in the House. There are reports that this leader is keen to become the party’s state president, but he is not getting any importance from the party high command. The top leadership offered him the post of district president. It happened when the party leadership was appointing the district unit presidents. The former minister was so annoyed with the offer that he turned down the offer. Now, he is trying to get an important position in the organisation.

Clash of Ego

There is an ego clash between the two important leaders from the Gwalior-Chambal region. One is a central minister, and the other is holding an important constitutional position. If one gets importance from the state government, the other pulls a long face. Similarly, if one gets his work done, the other looks sullen. The head of state is upset at trying to satisfy their ego. A function related to the farmers of a constituency of a politician was held at the Chief Minister’s residence. The next day, the politician, together with the head of state, visited the house of an MLA to attend a wedding ceremony. Seeing them together, the other politician got angry. He immediately sought time to meet the head of state, who, despite being busy, had to meet the politician. He came to meet the head of state with a list of works for his constituency. For some work, the head of state had to issue orders. Because of the ego clash between these two leaders, the officials and other politicians of the state are facing problems.

Sorry, no room!

A powerful BJP politician recently tripped to Delhi, but before landing in the national capital, he had asked a functionary of the organisation to book a room for him in MP Bhawan. The functionary, who, too, wields power, called up an official of the MP Bhawan to book a room. After some time, the party functionary got a call that there was no room in MP Bhawan.

The functionary, known for his sobriety, flipped out, saying all 80 rooms of MP Bhawan could not be jampacked. He told the Bhawan official to provide a list of the occupants of 80 rooms. The BJP functionary also blew at him, saying a powerful politician from MP not getting a room in MP Bhawan would be an insult to the state government. He also told the official that he would bring the matter to the notice of the higher-ups. Soon after getting the dressing-down, the official began to leaf through the pages of the register to see if there was a room for the guest.

Lady’s Luck-takia!

A woman politician, who fought an election from a political outfit from a constituency in Madhya Pradesh, drummed up only a few hundred votes. But without appreciating the reasons for her defeat in the election, she is blaming her Lakhtakiya for her rout. The politician thinks if she had a luxury car, she would have won the election. Afterwards, she switched over to the grand old party and became its national spokesperson. Now, she has left the national capital and is camping in the state, expecting to get a ticket from her present organisation.

This is the reason that she intrudes into the party’s affairs without reasons. She is in want of understanding the fact that the party she is working for has a different culture. The senior leaders are opposed to her unwanted intervention in the party affairs. Whenever she recounts her tale about the Lakhtakia and how it came in the way of her getting votes, her colleagues speak under their breath: the party will not even appoint a block-level agent (BLA) without a luxury car – set aside the giving of a ticket. She may not have heard what her colleagues said. But the idea was to remind her of the maxim: speech is silver, silence is golden.