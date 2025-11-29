Bhopal News: BMC Plans Dust-Free City, Over 1000 Km Roadsides To Get Paver Blocks |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has drawn up a comprehensive proposal to make the city dust-free under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The plan focuses on filling potholes, installing paving blocks along over 1000 km of unpaved roadsides and upgrading dust-control systems. The proposal has been submitted to Commissioner Sanskriti Jain, and the tender process will begin once approval is granted.

BMC officials said nearly 1,500 km of roads in the city have poor or unpaved shoulders. Dust from these stretches gets blown onto main carriageways by traffic, worsening the city’s air quality. Despite repeated efforts, Bhopal’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has shown little improvement, prompting stronger, systematic measures.

Under NCAP, BMC received Rs 30 crore from Central Government for dust-control and pollution-reduction work. A clear action plan was only drafted after Chief Secretary Anurag Jain convened a high-level meeting with Urban Administration Commissioner Sanket Bhondve, Pollution Control Board officials, and BMC officers. He instructed them to prepare a long-term plan by November 30 and form an expert monitoring committee. Following this, the civic body prepared a detailed action plan.

Steps to control dust

The plan will include filling potholes on all major and internal roads and installing paving blocks along unpaved roadside stretches to prevent dust from returning to carriageways. Fountains across the city will remain operational to settle dust particles. Central and side verges will be enhanced with greenery, and night-time water sprinkling on roads and trees will reduce dust suspension.

Tender process soon

“The mechanical department is preparing its proposal, and other departments will submit theirs shortly. After approval, the tender process will begin,” said Udit Garg, Superintending Engineer. Once implemented, BMC hopes these measures will significantly improve air quality and make Bhopal a cleaner, healthier city.