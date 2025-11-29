MP News: Milkman Shot For Demanding Payment Dues In Morena, Critical

MP News: Young Man Shot Dead Demanding Payment For Milk | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was allegedly shot over milk dues in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. He is currently admitted to the ICU at Gwalior Hospital, and his condition is said to be critical.

The victim has been identified as Udal, a resident of Janakpur village. He worked as a milkman. Accused Monu and Sonu Gurjar allegedly shot him after he asked them to clear his payment.

According to reports, Monu and Sonu Gurjar would buy milk from Udal. They continued to purchase but did not make the payment. When the dues rose, the milkman decided to ask for the payment, which led to the argument.

According to information, Udal was returning to the village after milking his cows when he encountered Sonu and Monu Gurjar on the way. A dispute arose over the demand for payment, after which the accused called their accomplices and allegedly shot Udal with a pistol. Udal was seriously injured. Locals rushed him to the district hospital, where he was given first aid. He was then referred to Gwalior for treatment. His condition is said to be critical, and he is currently undergoing treatment at the ICU.

Police have started the investigation.