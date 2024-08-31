39th Annual Conference Of IATO: Plans Afoot To Develop Over 50 Offbeat Destinations In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 50 new offbeat destinations in the state will be developed to cater to tourists seeking experience away from crowded places, said principal secretary tourism and culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla. More than 40,000 women are being trained in the tourism sector in an effort to generate employment in the tourism sector, he added.

Shukla was speaking on 'Resurgent India Inbound - Strategy to reposition India amid challenging business environment' in the city on Saturday. It was part of the second day of the three-day ‘39th annual conference of IATO (Indian Association of Tour Operators) themed on ‘Resurgent India Inbound’.

‘Facilities need to be improved’

Director H&M Hospitality and Marketing Service, Geeta Maheshwari, said earlier, the IATO convention was held in Indore and after that, tourism in the state boomed. This convention will also be of great benefit. MP is number one in terms of wildlife and religious tourism, but there is a lack of facilities. Drivers, guides and villagers need to be made aware about the behaviour with guests. Jungle safari is available only for six months in a year. Foreign tourists are not satisfied with this.

Read Also Bhopal Coffee Special: 7 Best Places To Enjoy A Perfect Cup Of Coffee With Your Favourite Human

‘Great possibilities for tourism’

Kitty from Britain, who has been managing the lodge in Kanha National Park for the last 20 years, said it is a very good convention, which has great possibilities for tourism. “I think that my favourite tourist spot is Kanha National Park because I have been living there for the last 20 years and I also believe that Madhya Pradesh is a safe place for women from the tourism point of view. Now, people have become so crazy about tigers that they do not pay attention to other wildlife. It is also necessary to increase the number of jungle safaris in national parks.