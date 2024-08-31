Bhopal Coffee Special: 7 Best Places To Enjoy A Perfect Cup Of Coffee With Your Favourite Human

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2024
The coffee culture in Bhopal is a growing trend, blending modern café experiences with a deepening appreciation for artisanal brews and cozy, community-centric spaces. Here are our picks for a perfect evening cup of coffee.
1. Handcrafted coffee Handcrafted Coffee is a specialty coffee shop with its own micro roastery, offering fresh, meticulously roasted coffee beans to elevate the coffee experience. Location: 10 No. Market
2. Nothing Before Coffee (NBC) A popular coffee spot known for its delicious and reasonably priced coffee offerings. Whether you prefer a classic espresso, a creamy latte, or a cold brew, NBC aims to provide the perfect coffee to start your day right! Location: Bittan Market, Indrapuri, Gulmohar Nagar
3. Cafe Amado: A hub for coffee lovers, offering specialty brews and unique coffee blends in a contemporary setting. Location: 10 number market
4. Indian Coffee House: A classic spot with a retro vibe, now attracting a younger crowd interested in traditional coffee culture. Location: New Market, Gulmohar
5. Café Chapter One: Known for its handcrafted coffee and focus on coffee education, providing a cozy atmosphere for coffee enthusiasts. Location: Arera Colony
6. Bake n Shake: A modern café with a wide range of coffee options, from cold brews to cappuccinos, catering to the city’s emerging coffee scene. Location: Branches at 10 no. market, Lal Ghati, New Market
7. The Chocolate Room: Offers a variety of coffee-based drinks along with a focus on coffee pairings with chocolates and desserts. Location: TT Nagar
