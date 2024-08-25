7 Best Places In Bustling Lanes Of Old Bhopal To Enjoy Authentic 'Bhopali Chai', Along With Historic Views

By: Yash Ahuja | August 25, 2024
Tea in Old Bhopal is more than just a beverage; it's a cultural ritual that brings people together in the city's historic streets and quaint cafés, fostering community and conversation. Here are our picks for a perfect quaint 'ChaiWala'
1. Raju Tea Stall:A historic spot offering traditional poha, jalebi, and chai in a rustic setting, perfect for capturing the essence of Old Bhopal. Location: Nakkar Khana, Peer Gate Area
2. Jameel Tea Stall: A hidden gem in the narrow lanes of Old Bhopal, this tea house is famous for its strong tea and classic Indian snacks and is frequently visited by regulars for decades. Location: Pratap Nagar, Jehangirabad
3. Sadar Manzil Tea House: Located near the historical Sadar Manzil, this small tea corner is known for its authentic tea, samosas, and a view of the old architectural marvels of Bhopal. Location: Sadar Manzil, Bhopal
4. Irfaan Tea Stall: A quaint tea stall located near Moti Masjid, offering a quiet spot to enjoy chai and local snacks while taking in the historical surroundings of the old city. Location: Moti Masjid, Bhopal
5. Shri Shiv Shankar Tea House: A cozy, unassuming tea house with a loyal local following, offering traditional tea and snacks in a simple, charming environment. Location: Bairagarh, Bhopal
These were our top picks for a perfect monsoon chai, so what’s your top pick?
