Frightening! Drunk Attendant Allegedly Attempted To Break Into Women's Doctor’s Duty Room While She Was Resting Inside In MP

Frightening! Drunk Attendant Allegedly Attempted To Break Into Women's Doctor's Duty Room While She Was Resting Inside; JUDA Demands Heightened Security

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A serious security breach has been reported at MY Hospital, where a drunk attendant allegedly attempted to break into the women doctors' duty room on the fifth floor. The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday night while a female doctor was resting inside.

According to the Junior Doctors' Association (JDA), there was only one security guard on duty, and he was least concerned about ensuring safety on the floor. After witnessing the frightening incident, the woman doctor called her colleagues and informed her. They responded swiftly, after which she was able to safely exit the room.

No official complaint filed yet

It is also reported that the junior doctors caught the accused and took matters into their own hands. They thrashed him black and blue and later presented him to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on duty. Despite the severity of the situation, no official police complaint has been filed yet.

The JDA has demanded enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The lack of adequate security continues to be a concern for the staff at MY Hospital.

Kolkata rape & murder case aftermath

The horrifying rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata has not only sparked outrage among citizens but also profoundly shaken the entire women’s community. This brutal crime has instilled widespread fear among women everywhere.

However, the protest against the crime is still ongoing in various parts of the nation demanding justice and heightened security for women in nation.