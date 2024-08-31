Shreya Ghoshal Says Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Sent 'Shivers Down My Spine', POSTPONES Concert In City

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has postponed her Kolkata concert in the wake of the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the city. The singer issued an official statement on Saturday (August 31) and informed her fans that the incident has affected her deeply.

The concert was earlier scheduled to take place on September 14 at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. However, it will now happen in October.

Shreya's statement read, "I am deeply affected by the gruesome and heinous incident that recently took place in Kolkata. Being a woman myself, the very thought of the sheer brutality that she must have gone through is unthinkable and sends shivers down my spine. With an aching heart and with deep sorrow, my promoters (Ishq FM) and I wish to reschedule our concert."

"Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour Ishq FM Grand Concert which was originally scheduled for the 14th of September 2024, to a new date in October 2024. This concert was highly anticipated by all of us but it is absolutely imperative for me to take a stand and join you all in solidarity. I sincerely pray for the respect and safety of the women in this world, not just our country. I am hopeful my friends and fans will accept and understand our decision to push this concert," her note further read.

However, the singer is yet to announce the new date of the concert.

"Please stay together with my band and myself, as we stand united against the demons of humankind. I request you to bear with us while we announce a new date. Your current tickets will remain valid for the new date. Looking forward to seeing you all," she concluded her note.

Shreya is also set to perform in Dubai on September 21.

The sexual assault of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has sparked massive outrage and has shaken the conscience of the country. People have been protesting on streets against the accused.

The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation from the local police following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

The doctors have also been demanding better security laws for healthcare professionals in the wake of this horrible and brutal incident.