Did Shreya Ghoshal Accidentally Share Tweet About Being Snubbed By Karan Johar in Tum Kya Mile Post? |

Makers of the upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on Wednesday unveiled the much-awaited track of the film 'Tum Kya Mile'. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's mesmerizing vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece.

The film’s director Karan Johar, who shared the teaser before releasing the full song came under fire for snubbing Shreya in the opening montage of his “Dream Team” post.

As netizens tweeted with disappointment, Shreya allegedly re-tweeted a post that read, “I for real hate the second priority treatment given to @shreyaghoshal when she's in fact singing the most beautiful part of the song!”

The tweet was later deleted.

Read Also Shreya Ghoshal shares heartfelt note as she completes 20 years in Bollywood

In the song 'Tum Kya Mile', Ranveer and Alia could be seen romancing each other in the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains.

Shreya Ghoshal said, "'Tum Kya Mile' is a song that will truly resonate on a deep level. The lyrics and music weave together to create a magical atmosphere of love. I hope that it touches the hearts of the audience, just as it touched mine. It's always humbling to collaborate with such talented artists."

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.