Tum Kya Mile: Did Karan Johar SNUB Shreya Ghoshal In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song Credits?

After months of anticipation and hype, Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is finally set to hit the silver screens next month, and the makers have already kicked off the film's promotions. A few days ago, they released the teaser of the first song from the film, 'Tum Kya Mile'.

'Tum Kya Mile' received a positive response ever since it was first played out in the film's teaser, and on Tuesday, KJo announced that the full song will be released on Wednesday as a treat for fans.

However, as KJo dropped the teaser of 'Tum Kya Mile' on his social media handle, netizens got upset as he did not mention the name of singer Shreya Ghoshal in the credits.

Did Karan Johar snub Shreya Ghoshal?

The teaser of 'Tum Kya Mile' began with the words, "The dream team -- Karan Johar, Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh," and netizens pointed out how Shreya's name was missing, despite her being the female playback singer for the song.

While KJo did tag Shreya in his post, her missing name from the 'Dream Team' slate did not go down well with her fans.

"What about the female voice in the promo? Not a part of your 'Dream Team'?" a user commented. Another netizen wrote, "Shreya Ghoshal ka naam ho ya na ho... Hmaare liye she's the one."

Fans also wrote how Shreya did not need a mention to prove her talent and worth in the industry.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 after several delays and roadblocks.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, and it boasts of a blockbuster supporting cast including Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

The film marks KJo's return to the director's chair after seven long years, and it promises to be a quintessential Dharma film, complete with romance, drama, entertainment, masala, and all other elements.

Read Also 11 Best Stills Of Alia-Ranveer From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser