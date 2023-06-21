9 Similarities Between Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani & Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
The teaser of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was finally dropped by makers on June 20 after much wait
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles
The film marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after 7 long years
As soon as the teaser released, netizens drew comparisons between RARKPK and KJo's iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead
From the teaser, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a quintessential Karan Johar film
It exuded the charm of the 2000s when KJo's larger-than-life films ruled the box office
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release in theatres on July 28, 2023
